Gainesville Opportunity Center hosts fall festival celebrating growth and independence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Opportunity Center is celebrating its growth and independence at a fall festival this Monday, November 12.

The open house and block party are taking place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the GOC building.

The Gainesville Opportunity Center is a non-profit that helps adults living with mental illness rejoin the community and find jobs.

TRENDING STORY: Worker shortages cause trash pick-ups in Gainesville to be delayed

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.