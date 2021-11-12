Gainesville Opportunity Center hosts fall festival celebrating growth and independence
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Opportunity Center is celebrating its growth and independence at a fall festival this Monday, November 12.
The open house and block party are taking place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the GOC building.
The Gainesville Opportunity Center is a non-profit that helps adults living with mental illness rejoin the community and find jobs.
