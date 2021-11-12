Advertisement

Gator Insider: Florida faces Samford

Florida must win two of its final three games to be bowl eligible
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The mood of Gator Nation has changed from outrage to despair following a three-game losing streak that led to the in-season firings of two long-time Dan Mullen assistants. Fans might be wondering what’s to gain in the final three weeks of the regular season. Steve Russell previews Saturday’s matchup versus Samford in this week’s Gator Insider.

