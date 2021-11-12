Gator Insider: Florida faces Samford

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The mood of Gator Nation has changed from outrage to despair following a three-game losing streak that led to the in-season firings of two long-time Dan Mullen assistants. Fans might be wondering what’s to gain in the final three weeks of the regular season. Steve Russell previews Saturday’s matchup versus Samford in this week’s Gator Insider.

