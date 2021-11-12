Lee Feldman works his last day as Gainesville’s City Manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday is Lee Feldman’s last day as Gainesville’s City Manager.

He handed in his resignation in September.

He will get $100,000 in severance pay, plus benefits.

City commissioners unanimously voted to hire Cynthia Curry as interim city manager.

