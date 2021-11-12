Lee Feldman works his last day as Gainesville’s City Manager
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday is Lee Feldman’s last day as Gainesville’s City Manager.
He handed in his resignation in September.
He will get $100,000 in severance pay, plus benefits.
City commissioners unanimously voted to hire Cynthia Curry as interim city manager.
