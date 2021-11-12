Marion County parents can now make appointments to get their child vaccinated

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County parents can now make appointments to get their children the COVID-19 shot.

The health department in Marion County is offering vaccines for kids ages five to eleven.

Vaccines will be given out at the health department office.

To make a vaccination appointment, go to www.tinyurl.com/MakeMarionFLVaxAppt The vaccine is available for free.

Available times to schedule your child’s vaccination is Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.