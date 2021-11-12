Marion County parents can now make appointments to get their child vaccinated
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County parents can now make appointments to get their children the COVID-19 shot.
The health department in Marion County is offering vaccines for kids ages five to eleven.
Vaccines will be given out at the health department office.
To make a vaccination appointment, go to www.tinyurl.com/MakeMarionFLVaxAppt The vaccine is available for free.
Available times to schedule your child’s vaccination is Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave.
