Marion County parents can now make appointments to get their child vaccinated

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County parents can now make appointments to get their children the COVID-19 shot.

The health department in Marion County is offering vaccines for kids ages five to eleven.

Vaccines will be given out at the health department office.

To make a vaccination appointment, go to www.tinyurl.com/MakeMarionFLVaxAppt The vaccine is available for free.

Available times to schedule your child’s vaccination is Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave.

