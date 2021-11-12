Marion County Pets: Sterling, Marigold, and Nona

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Sterling.

He is eight years old and ready for his furr-ever home.

He’s a gorgeous, 85-pound, senior Labrador Mixed Breed dog.

Sterling is quiet, good on a leash, and loves treats.

Next is Marigold.

Marigold is a two-year-old female cat with a Grey Tabby coat and beautiful green eyes.

Marigold is the perfect mix of playful and affectionate.

Last is Nona.

She is a three-year-old cat with a Tortoiseshell coat.

Torties are known for their beautiful coats, sassy personalities, and their folklore of bringing good luck.

Nona’s tortie-tude is all show.

She is just as affectionate as her best friend Marigold.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is free with a donation of a non-perishable, baby care-related, or personal hygiene item.

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

