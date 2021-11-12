MCPS kicks off ‘Parent Partnership’ initiative at Forest High School

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is kicking off a new initiative Saturday at Forest High School called ‘Parent Partnership.’

The event is a way for families to get involved and build relationships within the community.

“The goal behind this is to get our parents in our schools to cultivate and become one. We are just so very excited to get this off the ground and running. I think it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity for our community and our parents and our students,” MCPS Dir. of Grants and Federal Programs, Stacey Reece said.

Families can expect presentations on literacy, social emotional learning, and mental health.

There will also be free food, giveaways, and door prizes.

“Parents and students a like will learn about reading strategies that they can incorporate at home, diffusion of stress activities and strategies, hand outs that they can take with them for additional resources that they can use at home. It’s just another way that we’re sharing information to connect with our families so that they have the information and when the child is at home to best support their needs,” MCPS Program Specialist, Renee Jones said.

Saturday’s event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and is free for families and students of all grade levels.

The school with the highest participation rate can claim a traveling trophy that stays with that school until the next Parent Partnership event.

North Marion High School

Jan. 29

Math and Science

Vanguard High School

February

Student Achievement and State Assessments

Dunnellon High School

March

Beat the ‘summer slide’

Register for the event at www.marionschools.net.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.