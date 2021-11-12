Micanopy Dollar General developer wants a change to the county’s scenic road resolution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Developer, Concept Companies is trying to build a Dollar General off SE Tuscawilla road in Micanopy.

They want a judge to declare a permanent injunction against Alachua County’s definition of a scenic road. Jack Moore who is a resident said they don’t want large trucks on their roads.

“These roads build by citizens of Alachua County belong to the citizens of Alachua County they are not the automatic extension of the developers drive way to use as he pleases.”

In April, county commissioners adopted a resolution designating Tuscawilla road a scenic road. The resolution said there’s no thru traffic for vehicles 25 tons or more. That way delivery trucks couldn’t get to the planned store.

But the developers said “thru traffic” means a vehicle is traveling from one end of the road to the other and their trucks will just be using a portion of the road for deliveries. According to them by definition that’s not “thru traffic.”

“It’s meant for pedestrians, bicyclist, there’s a lot of wildlife here. We simply can’t have 80 thousand pound tractor trailer trucks coming in on this road and there’s no excuse for it because they don’t have to,”said Moore.

Concept Companies hopes the judge will issue a temporary and permanent injunction so their trucks can travel on Tuscawilla Road to and from their property. But many residents said their position will hold no merit in the courts.

