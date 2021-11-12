National Wild Turkey Federation hosts two-day deer hunt for youth and women

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Portions of Newnan’s Lake Conservation Area and Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve are closing for a deer hunt.

The St. Johns River Water Management District is hosting the Gainesville chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for a two-day youth and women’s deer hunt.

The event takes place from November 12-14 and December 3-5.

The River Styx Tract will be closed on the Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve and the north and south tracts will be closed on the Newnan’s Lake Conservation.

