National Wild Turkey Federation hosts two-day deer hunt for youth and women

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Portions of Newnan’s Lake Conservation Area and Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve are closing for a deer hunt.

The St. Johns River Water Management District is hosting the Gainesville chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for a two-day youth and women’s deer hunt.

The event takes place from November 12-14 and December 3-5.

The River Styx Tract will be closed on the Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve and the north and south tracts will be closed on the Newnan’s Lake Conservation.

