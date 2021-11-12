National Wild Turkey Federation hosts two-day deer hunt for youth and women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Portions of Newnan’s Lake Conservation Area and Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve are closing for a deer hunt.
The St. Johns River Water Management District is hosting the Gainesville chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for a two-day youth and women’s deer hunt.
The event takes place from November 12-14 and December 3-5.
The River Styx Tract will be closed on the Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve and the north and south tracts will be closed on the Newnan’s Lake Conservation.
