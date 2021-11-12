NCFL Congresswoman Kat Cammack seeks District 3 nominees for “Veteran of the Year” award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack is asking for help to select a Veteran of the Year from District 3.

Nominees can have served one of the five branches of the armed services, including the Reserve and National Guard.

“The Veteran of the Year Award recognizes the work of veterans who have served our country and continue to serve the community in Florida’s Third Congressional District,” said Rep. Cammack, “Our veteran community is incredibly strong and we are looking forward to honoring one deserving hero for their contributions.”

To submit a nominee for the Veteran of the Year award, click here. Submissions will be accepted until November 30, 2021.

