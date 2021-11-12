Advertisement

Ocala teen charged in fatal shooting faced felony counts in two previous cases

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two suspects charged with killing 19-year-old Kobe Bradshaw of Ocala already faces seven felony charges in two open cases.

Court records show 17-year-old Brandon Merizier was previously charged in July in a case of armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Police say Merizier and 23-year-old Ralph Fontil shot and killed Bradshaw on June 5 in retaliation for another killing in which Bradshaw was exonerated. 

Merizier was set to go to trial on the other charges next February. 

RELATED STORY: Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting

