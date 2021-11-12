Ocala teen charged in fatal shooting faced felony counts in two previous cases
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two suspects charged with killing 19-year-old Kobe Bradshaw of Ocala already faces seven felony charges in two open cases.
Court records show 17-year-old Brandon Merizier was previously charged in July in a case of armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.
Police say Merizier and 23-year-old Ralph Fontil shot and killed Bradshaw on June 5 in retaliation for another killing in which Bradshaw was exonerated.
Merizier was set to go to trial on the other charges next February.
RELATED STORY: Marion County Deputies have arrested the two men in connection to a fatal shooting
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.