Ocala teen charged in fatal shooting faced felony counts in two previous cases

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two suspects charged with killing 19-year-old Kobe Bradshaw of Ocala already faces seven felony charges in two open cases.

Court records show 17-year-old Brandon Merizier was previously charged in July in a case of armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Police say Merizier and 23-year-old Ralph Fontil shot and killed Bradshaw on June 5 in retaliation for another killing in which Bradshaw was exonerated.

Merizier was set to go to trial on the other charges next February.

