The Off-Road United Foundation is having its 7th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen jeep event

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Off-Road United Foundation kicks off their 7th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen Jeep event in Starke.

Gates open at noon.

Events run through Sunday at the Florida International Rally and Motor-Sports Park.

Krawl’n for the Fallen began in 2015 to raise money for the concerns of police survivors national’ non-profit.

It is one of the largest law enforcement-based jeep events on the east coast.

They are expecting 2,000 attendees, 1,000 jeeps, and 70 vendors.

