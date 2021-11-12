Paramedics pronounce a Williston man dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 27

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Williston man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Levy County early Friday morning.

State troopers say the 32-year-old was headed south on U.S. Highway 27 when he drifted off the road around 1 a.m.

He tried to correct, but troopers say he overshot it causing the vehicle to flip over.

The force sent him out the window.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

