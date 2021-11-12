Advertisement

Paramedics pronounce a Williston man dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 27

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Williston man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Levy County early Friday morning.

State troopers say the 32-year-old was headed south on U.S. Highway 27 when he drifted off the road around 1 a.m.

He tried to correct, but troopers say he overshot it causing the vehicle to flip over.

The force sent him out the window.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

