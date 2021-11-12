The question discussed at the second UF task force meeting: What activities are considered a conflict of interest?

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first question from the University of Florida’s second task force meeting addresses some professors’ main issues with the University’s conflict of interest policy.

The Zoom meeting featured university officials such as the Dean of Levin College of Law, Laura Rosenbury, UF Provost Joe Glover and UF Health Senior VP Randall Jenkins.

Members of the panel asked Jenkins the question of what activities would be considered a conflict of interest with UF Health, as an example.

“Conflict as currently defined is that it would interfere with the performance of the professors or employees job duties ... and I would love to hear more about why testifying in a case where the University or University employee a party would necessarily interfere with the performance of the expert’s job duties?” Rosenbury said.

The task force next meets on Monday.

A protest is scheduled for Friday afternoon by UF students and faculty calling for an independent investigation of UF’s academic freedom policy.

