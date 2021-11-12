Advertisement

Rural community activists recognized for neighborhood preservation efforts

Saint Peter Saint Paul
Saint Peter Saint Paul
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -The Saint Peter Saint Paul Community Council of Archer kept a 600+ acre solar plant proposal from impacting their rural neighborhood. The group earned state-wide recognition to preserve their historically black neighborhood as finalists of an environmental award.

“But we want a just transition to renewable,” said member Connie Lee.

RELATED STORY: The Saint Peter Saint Paul Community Council of Archer is a finalist for an energy innovator award

This evening, the state-wide organization Rethink Energy Florida hosts the 10th annual energy ball meant to recognize those who contribute to environmental justice and clean energy. SPSPCC helped halt a plan proposed to Alachua County commissioners to bring a solar plant. Members said the proposal would have lowered property value and in turn, drive neighbors out of the historically black neighborhood.

“And so the work continues as you shared because we’re still trying to educate everyone as Connie mentioned on how to incorporate principles of environmental justice, just energy principles into projects,” said member Michelle Rutledge.

The energy ball starts at six Friday evening in Tallahassee.

