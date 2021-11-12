The Saint Peter Saint Paul Community Council of Archer is a finalist for an energy innovator award
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Saint Peter Saint Paul Community Council of Archer is a finalist for an energy innovator award by Rethink Energy Florida.
They helped fight plans to bring a solar power farm to a historically black neighborhood in Archer.
Winners will be announced Friday night.
People with Saint Peter Saint Paul describe themselves as community activists for climate and environmental justice.
