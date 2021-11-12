Advertisement

Traffic blocked after a dump truck runs into a railroad bridge

Deputies say all westbound lanes are closed so the bridge can be assessed and repaired.
Deputies say all westbound lanes are closed so the bridge can be assessed and repaired.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is blocked on West highway 40 near Dunnellon after deputies say a dump truck ran into a railroad bridge.

The bridge is near the intersection with U.S. Highway 41.

Deputies say all westbound lanes are closed so the bridge can be assessed and repaired.

