Traffic blocked after a dump truck runs into a railroad bridge

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is blocked on West highway 40 near Dunnellon after deputies say a dump truck ran into a railroad bridge.

The bridge is near the intersection with U.S. Highway 41.

Deputies say all westbound lanes are closed so the bridge can be assessed and repaired.

