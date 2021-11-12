Veterans at Oak Hammock were recognized at the University of Florida for their service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 100 veterans at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida were recognized for their service.

Retired Major General Bill Hodgkins of the U.S. Air Force spoke to residents.

He paid tribute to their sacrifice.

Of the veterans honored, nine of them served in World War II.

