Alachua County Historical Commission seeking candidates to fill vacant position

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - History buffs are wanted in Alachua County.

The Alachua County Historical Commission Board has a vacancy for the position of Citizen-at-large.

Residents with knowledge of local history are encouraged to apply. The commission works to preserve and protect Alachua County’s historic resources.

The Alachua County Commission makes appointments to the board.

If you want to apply for the position, visit this website. The deadline to apply is November 29.

