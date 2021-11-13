Gator football team overcomes woeful start, tops Samford 70-52

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida overcame an atrocious first half of defense that produced a cascade of boos from the crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to knock off FCS school Samford on Saturday, 70-52 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Emory Jones passed for 464 yards and six touchdowns for Florida (5-5 overall, 2-5 SEC), including five TD passes in the second half alone, and it nearly wasn’t enough against the Bulldogs.

Florida was playing its first game since the firings of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson assumed defensive play calling responsibilities, and it’s clear there is still a lot of work to do.

Samford torched the UF defense for 298 yards in the first half and led, 42-28 after a 10-yard touchdown run from quarterback Liam Welch, who also threw for 400 yards on 33 completions. Montrell Washington led Samford with 10 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, plus a 98 yard kickoff return for a score.

Florida regrouped at halftime and outscored Samford 21-0 in the third quarter.

Jones connected with running back Malik Davis for a 49-yard touchdown to tie the score, 42-42 with 12:34 remaining in the third quarter. Jones followed with TD passes to Kemore Gamble (6 receptions, 122 yards), and Dameon Pierce (three total touchdowns) to give Florida a 56-42 advantage.

After the Bulldogs closed to within 56-52 early in the fourth, Jones threw his final two touchdowns of the day, an 18-yard hookup with Gamble and a 24-yard connection with Pierce to put the game out of the reach. Jones also accounted for a rushing score in the first half.

The point totals for and against were both season highs for the Gators. Florida racked up 717 yards of offense and did not commit a turnover. UF’s Mordecai McDaniel came away with the game’s only interception in the third quarter.

Florida needs one win in its last two games to be bowl eligible. The Gators visit Missouri on Nov. 20 and wrap up the regular season by hosting Florida State on Nov. 27.

