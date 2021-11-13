“Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries” food drive collects 6,000 pounds of food for families in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and Police Department collected nearly 6,000 pounds of food in total for those in need.

The “Ghosts, Goblins and Groceries” food drive surpassed their goal of 5,000 of food collected in the month of October.

The food will be donated to Saints Food Share and Catholic charities of Gainesville.

Campus USA and Gator BTW also donated money to the drive.

TRENDING STORY: UF works because we do’: Faculty, students protest conflict of interest policy and task force

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.