“Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries” food drive collects 6,000 pounds of food for families in need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and Police Department collected nearly 6,000 pounds of food in total for those in need.

The “Ghosts, Goblins and Groceries” food drive surpassed their goal of 5,000 of food collected in the month of October.

The food will be donated to Saints Food Share and Catholic charities of Gainesville.

Campus USA and Gator BTW also donated money to the drive.

