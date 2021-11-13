A new mom is urging others to get vaccinated after nearly dying from COVID

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Amy Westman said she was one of those people that didn’t get the shot but almost not being there for her baby changed her mind.

After trying for years Westman was excited to learn she was pregnant with a baby boy. On July 24th she held a baby shower to celebrate.

“A few days later I started getting a sore throat, a cough, I was hacking, just lots of wheezing,” said Westman.

On August 3rd she was admitted to the hospital with a severe case of COVID. That day she was placed on a ventilator and doctors performed an emergency c-section to save baby Nicholas.

Thirteen days later Amy finally opened her eyes and she was unaware of everything that occurred. Westman said she thinks why was she able to live.

“What is so special about me, why is my life spared and there are all these people around me dying of this and now i feel like it’s my duty to tell people?”

Westman was released from the hospital on October 1st after weeks of intense rehab away from her baby.

She has one message for pregnant women concerned about getting vaccinated. “The shot is a very important thing to protect you and not only yourself but other people.”

Now she has lung and heart damage and said it’s sometimes hard to complete everyday tasks.

