Operation blanket and sock donation drive gives the homeless population warm items for the winter

Helping less fortunate people stay warm during the winter.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Royal Queens Women Empowerment Inc. and Kings In Brotherhood joined together for operation blanket and sock donation drive. To help the homeless population in Ocala get ready for the cold this holiday season.

Darnitha Gaskin the founder of Royal Queens Women Empowerment explains they help people in need.

“We gather them up we pass them out to the homeless because they are less fortunate we feel like if we give back to the community we’re doing our jobs as servants.”

Gaskin said going out and helping others has made a huge impact on her life.

“We go each and every day taking things for granted but they come up here and you give them something they are appreciative of. Cause they’re not able to get out and work and get it or they’re not able to go in the store and get it, so it helps my heart a lot.”

Larry Johnson the founder of Kings In Brotherhood said both organizations will keep donating to give less fortunate people a little bit of hope.

“It’s better to give than to receive and that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to keep giving we’re going to keep donating we’re going to keep doing what we have to do to make sure this person has a little bit of hope, especially it’s the holiday season. So they have to have some type of feel they somebody does care about them.”

Both said they hope their donations inspire other organizations and residents to also give back.

