Advertisement

Santa Fe wins Class 4A State Semifinal volleyball match

Raiders advance to State Championship match
Santa Fe volleyball team lines up during pregame ceremony.
Santa Fe volleyball team lines up during pregame ceremony.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After avenging their loss to Bishop Kenny in the Region Finals a week ago, the Santa Fe Raiders met the Academy of the Holy Names in a showdown with a spot in the Class 4A State Championship on the line.

The battle between the Raiders and Jaguars turned out to be a sweep for Santa Fe, but was actually much closer than the scoreboard showed.

The Raiders led most of the opening set, but before they could close it out, it was just a four-point frame, but Santa Fe was able to close it out on set point to take the early advantage.

The second set was a bit more lopsided. As the Raiders faced little opposition in this frame.

They won a number of points on technicalities, which helped them earn a 2-0 advantage closing it out 25-13.

The third set came down to the wire. The Jaguars clawed back to make it a one point deficit with Santa Fe on serve. Faith Marquis successfully hit the ball over the net and it ricocheted off a Jaguars player and hit the ground for the match-clinching ace.

The Raiders now advance to the state title match for the third time in four years. And they hope this time around, they will be able to raise a championship banner.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Paramedics pronounce a Williston man dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 27
Paramedics pronounce a Williston man dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 27
Nina Cameron
Dance instructor Nina Cameron dies while on vacation
Ocala teen charged in fatal shooting faced felony counts in two previous cases
Ocala teen charged in fatal shooting faced felony counts in two previous cases
SE Tuscawilla Rd. is a scenic road so dollar general developers can't deliver their products to...
Micanopy Dollar General developer wants a change to the county’s scenic road resolution
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) scores a touchdown on a 31-yard run as he gets past Samford...
Gator football team overcomes woeful start, tops Samford 70-52
Vanguard prepares to run a play against Heritage in their Region Quarterfinal contest at...
Sports Overtime Playoff Edition: Region Quarterfinals
Sports Overtime recaps all the action from the opening round of the FHSAA high school football...
Sports Overtime Region Quarterfinals
gator insider
gator insider