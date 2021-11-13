Santa Fe wins Class 4A State Semifinal volleyball match

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After avenging their loss to Bishop Kenny in the Region Finals a week ago, the Santa Fe Raiders met the Academy of the Holy Names in a showdown with a spot in the Class 4A State Championship on the line.

The battle between the Raiders and Jaguars turned out to be a sweep for Santa Fe, but was actually much closer than the scoreboard showed.

The Raiders led most of the opening set, but before they could close it out, it was just a four-point frame, but Santa Fe was able to close it out on set point to take the early advantage.

The second set was a bit more lopsided. As the Raiders faced little opposition in this frame.

They won a number of points on technicalities, which helped them earn a 2-0 advantage closing it out 25-13.

The third set came down to the wire. The Jaguars clawed back to make it a one point deficit with Santa Fe on serve. Faith Marquis successfully hit the ball over the net and it ricocheted off a Jaguars player and hit the ground for the match-clinching ace.

The Raiders now advance to the state title match for the third time in four years. And they hope this time around, they will be able to raise a championship banner.

