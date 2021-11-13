Advertisement

Sports Overtime Playoff Edition: Region Quarterfinals

By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Fourteen North Central Florida high school football teams played in region quarterfinal playoff games on Friday, signaling the start of the postseason state-wide. After an 8-2 regular season, GHS came up short, falling to Lincoln, 34-7, while Vanguard and Union County remained undefeated with convincing victories.

NCFL Teams in Region Quarterfinals

6A Region 1: Lincoln (9-2) def. GHS (8-3), 34-7

6A Region 1: Riverside (10-1) def. Columbia (6-5), 17-3

6A Region 2: Vanguard (11-0) def. Heritage (7-4), 38-0

6A Region 2: Auburndale (9-0) def. Belleview (8-3), 41-7

5A Region 2: Bishop Moore (5-6) def. Dunnellon (8-3), 21-20

5A Region 1: West Florida (9-1) def. North Marion (6-4), 35-14

4A Region 2: Keystone Heights (10-1) def. Umatilla (5-5), 50-0

3A Region 1: P.K. Yonge (8-3) def. Crescent City (7-4), 56-7

1A Region 3: Union County (11-0) def. Trenton (4-6), 49-13

1A Region 3: Lafayette (8-3) def. Fort White (5-5), 21-0

1A Region 4: Bradford (5-5) def. Newberry (5-6), 51-13

