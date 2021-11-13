U.S. Customs and Border Control agents rescue pilot who crashed off the coast of Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot that crashed half a mile off the coast of Cedar Key was rescued by agents working the area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the pilot while performing offshore operations with Tampa Police and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

On Tuesday, agents spotted the pilot standing on top of the sinking aircraft near North Key and Dead Man’s Key. They were able to get him to safety. The pilot, who was not identified, was not injured in the crash.

RELATED STORY: A pilot is uninjured after his plane crashes off the coast of Cedar Key

“The situational awareness and quick actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies prevented a possible human tragedy,” said Michael Matthies, Deputy Director of Marine Operations. “We are thankful we have the proper resources and trained personnel to perform when incidents like this present themselves.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.