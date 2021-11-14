Advertisement

Bikers on Parade hosts 20th anniversary ride benefitting veterans

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of bikers took to the streets today for a ride to remember America’s fallen heroes.

The Bikers on Parade rally raises funds and awareness for veterans and first responders in need.

They started at Santa Fe College and rode to the Gainesville Raceway.

One veteran, who is a founder of Bikers on Parade, said it’s exciting to see the turnout after the event was paused for a few years.

“To me, all of this turnout is just evidence of the goodness of the American people,” said veteran Chuck Wilder.

The “American Hometown Veteran Assist” hosted this event.

The organization helps veterans with medical care, family needs and provides scholarships.

Wilder said it’s amazing to witness how proceeds directly impact veterans in need.

