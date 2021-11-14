The Crystal River Coal Plant demolished its final two remaining towers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - The final two remaining towers at the Crystal River Coal Plant were demolished Saturday.

Duke Energy retired use of the plant in 2018 and transitioned to a natural gas plant in Citrus County the same year.

The former coal plant generated more than 900 megawatts of power for over five decades since it started in 1960.

The move to natural gas is one that Duke Energy continues to make as the company made a goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent

TRENDING STORY: Paramedics pronounce a Williston man dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 27

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.