The Crystal River Coal Plant demolished its final two remaining towers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - The final two remaining towers at the Crystal River Coal Plant were demolished Saturday.

Duke Energy retired use of the plant in 2018 and transitioned to a natural gas plant in Citrus County the same year.

The former coal plant generated more than 900 megawatts of power for over five decades since it started in 1960.

The move to natural gas is one that Duke Energy continues to make as the company made a goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent

