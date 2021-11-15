19 Marion County students expelled for ‘level 4 offenses’: theft, vandalism, drugs, weapons

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - School board members debated for nearly 25 minutes before expelling 19 students.

“We actually have a couple of honors students that are in this that are now being expelled that won’t have access to honors classes,” Board Member Allison Campbell said during the Nov. 9 meeting.

Over two months, school officials said these students committed the most severe ‘level 4 offenses’.

Officials couldn’t tell us specifics of individual students, but did tell TV20 theft, vandalism, drugs, weapons or being involved in group fighting are some of the more common offenses committed by students.

“...I also think that it’s reflective a little bit of what’s going on in society today. There’s a lot of screaming going on, there’s a lot of arguing going on and there’s a lot of fighting going on and we have to look at that as adults,” Board chair Nancy Thrower said during the Nov. 9 discussion.

They normally have about 150 students expelled each year.

“At this rate, we would average around 140,” Dir. of Curriculum, Instruction, & Digital Learning, Danielle Livengood said.

Students have a few options after being expelled.

“In Marion County we have the Silver River Mentoring and Instruction as one school site, we also have New Leaf which is another alternative learning opportunity,” Livengood added.

And some of the student caught committing these offenses, end up working at the Inmate Work Farm as part of the WILA program.

“So the WILA program or Work in Lieu of Arrest is a program designed for juveniles who have committed a misdemeanor offense for the first time. So they got into a fight at school, or petty theft which is something less than 750 dollars,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Zach Moore said.

Teens work on the farm instead of having a criminal charge on their record.

“They spend 20 hours, usually on Saturdays, coming out to perform general farm tasks. If it’s possible, we would prefer to keep criminal charges off of kids records,” Moore said.

A chance to make the wrong decision right.

Expulsion discussion begins at the 1:27:20 mark.

