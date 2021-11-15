“Again I’m going to say, ‘where are our leaders?’”: Family members call for action after Alachua teen was killed in a park shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - After a shooting took the life of a 16-year-old boy, community members are hoping the tragedy sparks change.

Stoney Shine Jr. died on October 31st after he was shot several times at Maude Lewis Park.

Alachua police officers arrested 19-year-old Adrian Cushion in connection to the murder.

“It’s not only about Stoney, Stoney’s my grandson, but it’s about other grandmothers, other mothers, so again I’m gonna say ‘where are our leaders?’” said Susan Burkett, Stoney’s grandmother.

Stoney’s family members are leading the fight alongside Gainesville City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker.

Duncan-Walker said while some American Rescue Plan dollars have been allocated to solving gun violence issues, she wants more to be done.

“One of the things in the future I’m going to be leaning in on is making sure that my colleagues will stand with me to designate a few more resources, some of those millions of dollars, towards addressing gun violence,” said Duncan-Walker. “A lot of the kids are asking for programs, they’re asking for things that will help to get them off of the street that will help to keep them safe, and I believe that that is what our responsibility is.”

Stoney’s mother said while she’s heartbroken, she has to turn her pain into courage.

“Anybody who got to know Stoney would love him so much, but my new role is to stand by my City Commissioner Desmon, and I’m gonna make a difference,” said Latonia Burkett.

Community members said incidents like this tend to turn people away from trusting law enforcement.

The Alachua Police Chief said he wants more people realize that officers put on the uniform because they love their communities.

“We want to help you, we want to solve crime. We don’t want anything bad to happen to anybody. Across the board we’re friendly people, we’re here to protect you,” said Chad Scott, the Chief of Police.

Scott said learning how to be a responsible gun owner is key to reducing gun violence.

Commissioner Duncan-Walker said next month she plans to hold a town hall.

“Leadership cannot come up with everything we don’t need to attempt to do that, but we need to listen to the community and we need to adhere to what they’re advising us to do,” said Duncan-Walker.

She said she hopes this series of discussions makes community members a part of the solution.

