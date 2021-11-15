Advertisement

Alachua County public school leaders kick off their Community engagement plan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School leaders will officially kick off the district’s community engagement campaign.

The state of the district event is called “Transformation in Progress.”

It starts at 4:30 p.m. at Eastside High School.

The purpose of the event is to educate community members on new developments in schools and the challenges facing local students, their families, and staff and how they can get involved.

Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon says “talking with the people in this community, about what’s important to them, and hearing their ideas on how we can support all students, is critical to the success of the process.”

Families, employees, and community members are all encouraged to attend.

