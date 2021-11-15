Alachua County public school leaders kick off their Community engagement plan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School leaders will officially kick off the district’s community engagement campaign.

The state of the district event is called “Transformation in Progress.”

It starts at 4:30 p.m. at Eastside High School.

The purpose of the event is to educate community members on new developments in schools and the challenges facing local students, their families, and staff and how they can get involved.

Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon says “talking with the people in this community, about what’s important to them, and hearing their ideas on how we can support all students, is critical to the success of the process.”

Families, employees, and community members are all encouraged to attend.

TRENDING STORY: U.S. Customs and Border Control agents rescue pilot who crashed off the coast of Cedar Key

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.