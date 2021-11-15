Career Source Florida Crown hosts hiring event for Columbia Correctional Institution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Career Source Florida Crown is hosting a recruiting and hiring event for the Columbia Correctional Institution.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1389 West US Highway 90 #170.

There will be a similar event on November 23 and 30.

TRENDING STORY: “Again I’m going to say, ‘where are our leaders?’”: Family members call for action after Alachua teen was killed in a park shooting

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.