Cedar Key invites the public to assist decoration of municipal Christmas tree

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cedar Key community will begin decorating the municipal Christmas tree in City Park.

Set up starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Cedar Key Chamber and city staff are inviting the public to come out and help.

The official Christmas tree lighting will be on November 24 at 7 p.m.

