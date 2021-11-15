Advertisement

Cedar Key invites the public to assist decoration of municipal Christmas tree

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cedar Key community will begin decorating the municipal Christmas tree in City Park.

Set up starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Cedar Key Chamber and city staff are inviting the public to come out and help.

The official Christmas tree lighting will be on November 24 at 7 p.m.

