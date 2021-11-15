Advertisement

Columbia County deputies investigating homicide of man found near State Road 47

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened last night.

The body of the victim was found off State Road 47, and deputies attribute locating the body to the suspect’s own intel.

Javont’e Wilkins of Hillsborough County turned himself in to Hamilton County deputies after confessing to a homicide.

Once Hamilton County deputies relayed the suspects claim to Columbia County, deputies searched and found the body just before 9 last night. I spoke with public information officer Steven Khachigan who says incidents like these in Columbia county are rare and that “we dont see it for a reason as things like this dont happen that often so we would just reassure the public that they’re safe. There’s no threat related to this anyone outstanding that we’re still looking for.

OTHER STORY: Gainesville’s new interim city manager, Cynthia Curry, starts day one

The body was found on Southwest Harmony Lane, and detectives are still investigating where the murder occurred.

Residents that live in the neighborhood along Harmony Lane are comforted the suspect is in jail, but are still alarmed.

Maranda Lewis, a parent of two, says “the fact that the suspect was detained and they’re not out.. that’s calming you know. But still, I’ve got kids.”

Additional details from the investigation will be released as they become available.

Investigators will not identify the victim at this time.

