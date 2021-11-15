A family in Alachua County has their home damaged by a fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LACROSSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Alachua County has to rebuild after a fire took over the majority of their home Sunday afternoon.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials responded to a fire in Lacrosse that involved 50 percent of a double-wide trailer once ACFR and Lacrosse Fire Rescue officials got to the scene.

Water tankers were used on the fire due to it being in a rural part of the county.

70 percent of the home is damaged, and the state fire marshal’s office along with the Red Cross has been notified of the damage.

