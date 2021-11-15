Florida drops second consecutive game of Preseason WNIT Classic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Preseason WNIT Classic isn’t going so well for Florida Women’s Basketball.

In the second game of the three game tournament, the Gators suffered their largest defeat of the young season - a 33 point blow out loss to no. 5 ranked NC State.

After losing by 17 to Towson Friday night, the Gators tried to regroup to face their biggest challenge to date, but couldn’t stay in the fight past the first quarter.

Florida took a 12-10 lead midway through the first, after Jordyn Merritt hit her only three pointer of the contest. But that was the last time the orange and blue ever had the lead.

The Wolfpack closed out the quarter on a 19-6 run to finish the frame leading 29-15.

N.C. State outscored Florida 57-36 over the final three quarters.

The Gators shot just 32 percent from the floor and only 30 percent from beyond the arc.

Nina Rickards and Kike Smith were the only players for Florida to score double digits. They combined for 28 points.

Lavender Briggs finished with only 9 points as she was just 3-13 shooting and 1-5 from the outside.

Florida will finish out the preseason tournament on Monday, when they face Wofford.

