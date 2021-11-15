Former Gator Jonathan India earns NL Rookie of the Year award

(AP) -Former Florida Gator Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds won NL Rookie of the Year honors on Monday night, eight months after earning the team’s second base job during spring training and never letting it go during a stellar first season.

The 24-year-old India received 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, beating out Miami left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers and St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson. Rogers got one first-place vote.

India was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft and played third base in college at Florida, but he’s found a home at second base in the big leagues and become a cornerstone for the Reds’ future. His quick impact in the big leagues was somewhat surprising considering he had just 111 at-bats above Single-A before 2021.

The 6-foot, 200-pound India was an all-around threat — particularly during the second half of the season — often batting leadoff and finishing with a .269 average, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He also showed good discipline in the batter’s box, coaxing 71 walks to finish with a .376 on-base percentage, and scored 98 runs.

India becomes the second former Gator in three seasons to take home NL Rookie of the Year honors. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso won the award in 2019. Florida is the only college program to have two Rookie of the Year winners in a span of four years or less.

