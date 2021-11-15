Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man faces an aggravated assault charge after police say he forced his way into a home and accused a man of human trafficking.

According to Gainesville police, 33-year-old Joshua Mimbs went to a home on 13th St. and pretended to be a law enforcement officer.

Police say he got inside the home and chased the victim and his family around with a knife.

They say he shouted at the victim screaming, “you are hiding kids in your house and human trafficking them.”

Police say Mimbs claimed to work for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

They say he later admitted to smoking crack before the incident.

