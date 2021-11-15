Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say she sexually abused an underage teen girl.

31-year-old Monique Wilson was arrested on a felony sex assault charge.

Deputies say she met up with the victim at a pizza restaurant and went back to Wilson’s home.

Deputies say the victim had a high blood-alcohol level and THC in her system.

Wilson is being held in the Alachua County jail on a $15,000 bond.

Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
