Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say she sexually abused an underage teen girl.

31-year-old Monique Wilson was arrested on a felony sex assault charge.

Deputies say she met up with the victim at a pizza restaurant and went back to Wilson’s home.

Deputies say the victim had a high blood-alcohol level and THC in her system.

Wilson is being held in the Alachua County jail on a $15,000 bond.

TRENDING STORY: Thousands come out to Starke to honor officers killed in the line of duty

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.