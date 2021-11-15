Advertisement

Gainesville’s new interim city manager, Cynthia Curry, starts day one

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida native Cynthia Curry now serves as Gainesville’s Interim City Manager.

“I am, again, not intimidated by anyone,” said Curry. “I have a very strong faith.”

She grew up in Palatka before leaving to graduate with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Miami. With experience in leadership roles within higher learning and local government, she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Florida Memorial University. Curry moved to Gainesville to be closer to family while providing consultant work to the Gainesville Police Department.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Commissioners choose an interim City Manager

“I am not saying that I won’t be challenged, I know I will there is no question but I am open and I listen and I like to connect people with the people on the team that can help them get what they need and so I am that person,” added Curry.

Part of her new duties as Interim City Manager is to help city commissioners find a permanent one. TV 20 asked if Curry if she’s considering the permanent position in her future.

“It’s not for me to determine that, it’s for me to get some work done,” mentioned Curry. “And as I build my working relationships with each commissioner, if that works well then my future may have, the interim may have a future. But it depends. I am here to serve, I’m here to serve in this role.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

City commissioners unanimously chose Curry to fill the role and approved her interim contract with a $250,000 salary. City commissioners next meet Thursday afternoon. Former City manager Lee Feldman is now a senior advisor for the technology company, Zencity.

