Gators upset Seminoles 71-55; Snaps seven game skid against in-state rival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Losing seven games in a row isn’t something Florida Men’s Basketball team is accustomed to doing, but entering Sunday’s showdown with in-state rival, Florida State, that’s exactly how many consecutive losses the Gators had incurred to the Seminoles.

Unranked Florida hosted no. 20 Florida State at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. This was the first meeting between these two programs since they played in Dec. of 2020, when Keyontae Johnson unexpectedly collapsed and did not return to the game, nor played another second for Florida.

The Gators raced out to an 8-2 lead over the Seminoles, playing with palpable energy and fierce defense.

Despite the early advantage, Florida State was able to mount a comeback and take a 30-28 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Florida put up 43 points.

Colin Castleton had a strong game. Castleton scored 15 points while recording a career-high 16 rebounds. He was one of four Gator starters in double-figures.

Anthony Duruji put up 15 points on the board and had seven rebounds.

Two new transfer players made their impact felt on the court for Florida. Brandon McKissic and Myreon Jones each scored 12 points. While Phlandrous Fleming came off the bench and chipped in 9 points. He was just 3-11 shooting on the day.

Tyree Appleby was the only starter not to score double-digits but did bury his only three-pointer of the game with just over 3:30 minutes left to play in regulation to extend the Gators lead to 67-50.

Florida went on to win 71-55 to snap their seven-game losing streak to FSU.

The Gators will now rest up and prepare for their home game against Milwaukee on Nov. 18.

