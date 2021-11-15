Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

The body of a 30-year-old man was found on SW Harmony Ln. near State Road 47.

Deputies say the suspect is the one who reported the incident to law enforcement.

The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Javonte Wilkins of Hillsborough County.

Deputies say he was taken into custody in Hamilton county.

Several jurisdictions and agencies are involved, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

TRENDING STORY: The Crystal River Coal Plant demolished its final two remaining towers

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.