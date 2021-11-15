Advertisement

Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation

Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation
Hillsborough County man arrested in connection with Columbia County homicide investigation(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

The body of a 30-year-old man was found on SW Harmony Ln. near State Road 47.

Deputies say the suspect is the one who reported the incident to law enforcement.

The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Javonte Wilkins of Hillsborough County.

Deputies say he was taken into custody in Hamilton county.

Several jurisdictions and agencies are involved, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

TRENDING STORY: The Crystal River Coal Plant demolished its final two remaining towers

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua community members pray together as they prepare to lay Stoney Shine Jr. to rest.
“Again I’m going to say, ‘where are our leaders?’”: Family members call for action after Alachua teen was killed in a park shooting
Coal Plant
The Crystal River Coal Plant demolished its final two remaining towers
Founder of Running 4 Heroes, 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, runs to represent fallen officers.
Thousands come out to Starke to honor officers killed in the line of duty
Fire
A family in Alachua County has their home damaged by a fire
Agents rescue pilot from crashed plane
U.S. Customs and Border Control agents rescue pilot who crashed off the coast of Cedar Key

Latest News

Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Gainesville man arrested for breaking into a home and threatening family with a knife
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
Gainesville woman arrested for sexually assaulting intoxicated teen
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion County houses more than 80-thousand horses.
Ocala CEP highlights Marion County’s equine initative with horses