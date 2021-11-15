Advertisement

NCFL Ronald McDonald House hosting charity gingerbread house-building competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Assemble your friends to assemble a gingerbread house.

Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida invites you to help families find strength in numbers by joining us for the annual “Build a House for the House” event. You will enjoy holiday cheer and fun while you decorate a gingerbread house with your friends.

They will provide you with lunch and drinks, as well as a gingerbread house to decorate and assemble, icing and assorted candies.

If you wish, you may also bring your own supplies to help your team personalize your gingerbread house into a home. At the end of the event, local celebrity judges will award prizes to the best gingerbread houses.

The event takes place Monday, December 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cade Museum.

For more information, call 352-374-4404 or click HERE.

