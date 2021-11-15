Advertisement

A North-Central Florida charitable organization is re-opening in Bronson

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A North-Central Florida charitable organization is re-opening with a food distribution in Bronson tomorrow

The Children’s Table will be giving out food at 680 West Thrasher Drive in Bronson on Monday from noon until 2 p.m.

This drive-thru give-away is scheduled to take place every Monday same time and place.

For other food give away dates and locations, visit their website at https://www.facebook.com/TheChildrensTable/photos/a.221916504502964/514517659217690

