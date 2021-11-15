Ocala CEP highlights Marion County’s equine initative with horses
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County houses more than 80-thousand horses.
The Ocala CEP highlights its equine initiative in this week’s episode of the Weekly Buzz.
RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP showcases Advent Health’s latest cancer-detecting technology
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.