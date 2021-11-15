Advertisement

UF staff members form a union after years of fighting to make it happen

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Staff at the University of Florida announced they will be forming a union today.

For years, faculty members at the university, made up mostly of professors, have had a union to represent them, but that wasn’t the case for all employees.

Librarians and custodians are just some of the staff members who didn’t have union representation, until today.

Staff members said they hope by creating this union, UF administration will take their concerns more seriously, and take action to fix them.

“I was shocked and a little appalled that I, as a staff member, didn’t have a union, but the faculty had a union,” said Kestrel Ward, a library associate.

Ward said she wants to see the administration make a change in pay, to keep up with the cost of living.

Many staff members shared their reasons for fighting to make this a reality.

The United Campus Workers Union now represents these employees, making UF’s chapter the first one in Florida.

“All recent events have just made it more imperative that we have a voice at the table,” said Kestrel Ward.

Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward said as a former UF staff member, this union is a huge step forward.

“If we want to fix the equity gap in our community, the University of Florida, which is our number one employer, paying the people at the bottom of the wage scale a living wage is the most important thing that can happen,” said Commissioner Ward.

He said this union should give staff members the platform to have a voice that they didn’t have before.

One IT specialist said he’d like to see resources become more accessible to more people.

“I would like to see the Employee Education Program, the EEP, the program meant for enriching all of our employees, accessible to anyone who works for this campus,” said Trevor Freimuth, IT specialist at UF. “Right now, I think it’s selected off to TEAMS, but there’s no reason working at a university that we shouldn’t have access to the ways to enrich ourselves, no matter who you are and what you do for this university.”

The United Campus Workers of Florida will be having their next meeting on November 20th at 4 PM.

To register for the Zoom meeting, email uniteduf@ucw-cwa.org.

