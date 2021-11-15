The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials host the state of the district this Monday evening.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., people are welcome to join ACPS officials as they discuss plans for the future of area schools.

The event, called “Transformation in Progress,” is at Eastside High School and will highlight new developments across the district.

Candidates in Ocala and Gainesville face off for municipal elections in both cities on Tuesday.

Ocala’s District three run-off election on Tuesday features candidates Ty Schlichter and incumbent Jay Musleh.

Musleh received the most votes during the September election with 43% while Schlichter earned 30%.

Five candidates are running for the Gainesville at-large seat.

In the race are Cynthia Chestnut, Matt Howland, Sherwin Henry, Gabe Kaimowitz, and Patrick Ingle.

The Marion County School Choice Expo returns Thursday evening for parents and students.

The event, starting at 5 p.m. at West Port High School’s gym, is meant to connect students with magnet programs offered at other schools.

Programs include Cambridge, IB, and visual and performing arts.

Lake City Council Members meet in a closed session this Friday afternoon to discuss pending lawsuits.

Former Lake City police chief Argatha Gilmore is named in a lawsuit against Travis Koon.

The candidate for the District 14 seat, Beafaithful Coker, is suing the city council and city clerk Audrey Sikes.

The agenda doesn’t detail the reason for the lawsuits but the council meets at 3 p.m.

