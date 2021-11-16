25,000+ meals packed after UF’s annual ‘Day of Service’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual ‘Day Of Service’ was hosted by the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Florida.

Students and staff, regardless of their major or department, packed over 25,000 meals — which will be shipped across the country and globe to fight food insecurity.

All of the materials were provided by Rise Against Hunger.

Each bagged meal contains rice, soy protein, and a flavor packet which feeds a family of six.

One student volunteer, Gina Tran, said it feels good to make an impact and meet new people.

“As we’re packaging them it doesn’t feel like a whole lot, but when they announce how much we’re doing at a time, it really makes you feel special because you’re doing so much as a collective group and the collaboration really stands out above everything else. You’re making friends while packaging these meals and then you’re making a difference, too,” explained Tran.

One organizer, Charlotte Emerson, said her favorite part every year is watching people come together for a good cause.

“The face to face opportunity to work with students and to see them meeting new people around the table where they may be weighing out food or sealing a bag, or packing a box and stepping outside their comfort zone to meet new people,” said Emerson.

Last year, Rise Against Hunger impacted more than 2.8 million lives and their sights are set high for 2021.

