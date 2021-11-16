Alachua County Superintendent introduces engagement plan timeline at state of district event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon introduced an engagement plan with a timeline leading up to the 2022 board member election at the State of the District event Monday night.

Parents, teachers, city and county leaders came to see how they can help plan the future of the school district.

“It’s really imperative for the success of the vision which will equate to success in our district for everyone to feel like they have some sort of input and say into it,” Board Member Tina Certain said.” I think we own it and you work it.”

The Eastside High School band began the event with a performance.

Simon introduced the engagement timeline leading up to the 2022 school board election that will include monthly conversations with students, parents and teachers starting this spring, surveys starting in the summer and then a report for any newcomers to the board.

“It’s important to get as much information as possible.” Simon said. “This would be a report shared with the new board so when that new board takes over they have an idea of the sense of the community and the direction we need to go.”

Jalynne Perry has a sixth grader at Kanapaha Middle School and said tutoring since the pandemic has helped her son.

“It helped him improve his test scores in Math,” Perry said.

She said her message for district leaders is she hopes the increase in tutoring continues.

“Different learning styles were helping him a lot and that one and one learning with him was really good,” Perry explained.

Simon’s staff also ran through leadership programs, counseling opportunities and renovations that have or will be taking place in many schools in the district.

“I hope that many people will hear the message and want to get on the journey with us,” Board Chair Leanetta McNealy said.

A journey they hope will involve more transparency and communication.

