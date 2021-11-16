Appleton Museum of Art hosts ‘A Dickens Christmas: The Urban Family Holiday Exhibition’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Appleton Museum of Art is opening its annual holiday exhibit, “A Dickens Christmas: The Urban Family Holiday Exhibition,”

The exhibit begins Tuesday, November 16, and continues through January 6.

This art collection contains two stories worth of holiday-themed trees and decor from the collection of the urban family of Ocala, community groups, and organizations.

The Appleton Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

