Appleton Museum of Art hosts ‘A Dickens Christmas: The Urban Family Holiday Exhibition’
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Appleton Museum of Art is opening its annual holiday exhibit, “A Dickens Christmas: The Urban Family Holiday Exhibition,”
The exhibit begins Tuesday, November 16, and continues through January 6.
This art collection contains two stories worth of holiday-themed trees and decor from the collection of the urban family of Ocala, community groups, and organizations.
The Appleton Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
