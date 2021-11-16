Advertisement

Catholic Charities of Lake City gifts hundreds of families with Thanksgiving baskets

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of families in Lake City will have a free Thanksgiving meal courtesy of Catholic Charities.

For the 22nd year, the Lake City bureau of the charity is giving out Thanksgiving baskets.

This Thursday, November 18, 565 baskets will be given to vetted recipients in need of assistance for the holiday.

Columbia County businesses and schools collected food and monetary donations.

